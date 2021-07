Update to number of Countries and Days of Competition. ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSAU) ('Rooshine' or the 'Company'), an importer, distributor and seller of premium alcoholic spirits, is happy to announce the results of the 2021 International Wine and Spirits Competition which has just concluded the biggest spirits judging in its 50-year history, with over 4000 entries submitted from 86 countries. For reference, other competitions have historically seen 300 to 400 entries. Of note, there were a staggering number of Rum entries this year with over 35 different countries represented and 13% of the entries boasting ages over 10 years, the competition was daunting to say the least. To judge a competition of this magnitude 80 expert judges tasted an astonishing 4,000 samples across 8 days.