The acting chief of Taiwan's representative office in Macau has returned home after refusing to sign a document recognising China's sovereignty over the self-ruled island, Taipei said on Tuesday. "The future situation is not optimistic," Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement, calling the Macau authorities "disrespectful and unfriendly". It said four other Taiwanese employees whose visas are still valid will remain in the semi-autonomous city to keep the office running. It comes a week after seven employees of Taiwan's trade office in Hong Kong left the financial hub following their refusal to sign a similar "one China pledge" acknowledging Taiwan as part of China.