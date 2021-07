The Australian dollar rose against the US dollar and other currencies after the relatively hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decision. The Central Bank left interest rates unchanged at 0.10% and hinted that the first interest rate hike will come in 2023 instead of the previous 2024. The bank also decided to trim its weekly bond-buying program from the previous $5 billion to $4 billion. This action signalled that the bank remains optimistic about the Australian economy. Additionally, the bank sees inflation rising temporarily above 3% this year and then dropping to less than 2% in 2022.