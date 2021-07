Almost 300,000 people with asthma in the UK who were deemed at increased risk from Covid-19 failed to receive their first vaccine dose on time, new estimates show.Severe asthma sufferers were added to the government’s vaccine priority list back in February – but by the end of March, an estimated 280,000 people were waiting for a first jab when they should have otherwise been vaccinated.Two months later, 113,800 individuals from this high-risk group had still yet to receive a vaccine dose, according to a survey commissioned by the charity Asthma UK.As attention turns to the autumn booster programme, which may...