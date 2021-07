The focus of last week’s NBA draft lottery should not have been only on which team won the annual luck-of-the-draw event and earned the No. 1 overall pick. Based on most analysts’ belief that the top tier of pro prospects includes a handful of players, a case can easily be made that the Detroit Pistons were not the only winner on Tuesday. Houston, Cleveland and Toronto also could lay claim to a significant victory, merely by landing among the top four lottery spots. Meanwhile, Orlando dropped a couple rungs from its pre-lotto position, but still secured the No. 5 pick.