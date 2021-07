The sound of a screaming baby led neighbors to discover a mother and her son lying dead at home on Monday. The mother and her 9-year-old son were found with multiple stab wounds on their bodies. However, the toddler crying at the tragic scene was found unharmed and well. The suspect in the heartbreaking incident is her ex-boyfriend, who was arrested after a search went on for around 16 hours. He tried to avoid getting arrested by banging on a neighbor’s car and trying to get in.