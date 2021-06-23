‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ 2×01 Review: “Of the Blood”

"One way or another, you're gonna die tonight." Netflix has unveiled the second solo trailer for their highly anticipated Fear Street horror trilogy adapted from the R.L. Stine books of the same name. This trailer is specifically for the second movie, titled Fear Street Part Two: 1978, hearkening back to 80s slashers set at summer camp like Friday the 13th and Sleepaway Camp. The first movie, Part One: 1994, is already out on Netflix and this prequel/sequel drops later this week. School's out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival. The trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history. The cast in Fear Street Part Two includes Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Jordana Spiro, Gillian Jacobs, Kiana Madeira, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Olivia Scott Welch, Chiara Aurelia, and Jordyn DiNatale. Reviews for the first part were quite good so far, this second one looks even more brutal. Have fun / be safe at Camp Nightwing.