OMAHA — Vanderbilt knew what was awaiting it when it took the field for the series opener of the CWS Championship Series against Mississippi State. For the past 48 hours, the Commodores have wrongly been considered the villains of college baseball. So, for starters, they were walking into a hornet’s nest at TD Ameritrade Park with Mississippi State having 20-plus thousand fans in attendance. And of the vast majority of fans not decked out in maroon, they were rooting for the Bulldogs, too. Even during the team introductions, a smattering of NC State fans donned in bright red held up[…]