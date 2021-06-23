Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sutter County, CA

Yuba-Sutter’s unemployment rate improves in May

Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 14 days ago

The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate improved in May following an increase in nearly 2,000 available jobs across all industries.

The local unemployment rate was 8.5 percent last month, down from April’s 9.2 percent. The latest figure shows a significant improvement from last May’s rate of 14.7 percent, though it still lags behind the state and national averages of 7.5 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.

Yuba County had an unemployment rate of 8.3 percent, ranking it 46th out of 58 counties.

Sutter County saw an unemployment rate of 8.6 percent in May, ranking it 49th in the state.

An additional 1,900 jobs became available in May compared to the month prior. The farming industry accounted for 1,100 of those jobs. Other industries that saw growth included Government (300 jobs); Mining, Logging and Construction (100); Trade, Transportation and Utilities (100); Information (100); Leisure and Hospitality (100); and Other Services (100). There were 1,500 more jobs available last month than there were in May 2020.

Colusa County had an unemployment rate of 11.2 percent in May, ranking it 57th in the state. Imperial County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 15.9 percent.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
194
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Sutter County, CA
Government
Yuba County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Sutter County, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team after marijuana test

Suspended sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the U.S. Olympic team roster released by USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday after she tested positive for marijuana, meaning she won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics. “First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy