Yuba-Sutter’s unemployment rate improves in May

The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate improved in May following an increase in nearly 2,000 available jobs across all industries.

The local unemployment rate was 8.5 percent last month, down from April’s 9.2 percent. The latest figure shows a significant improvement from last May’s rate of 14.7 percent, though it still lags behind the state and national averages of 7.5 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.

Yuba County had an unemployment rate of 8.3 percent, ranking it 46th out of 58 counties.

Sutter County saw an unemployment rate of 8.6 percent in May, ranking it 49th in the state.

An additional 1,900 jobs became available in May compared to the month prior. The farming industry accounted for 1,100 of those jobs. Other industries that saw growth included Government (300 jobs); Mining, Logging and Construction (100); Trade, Transportation and Utilities (100); Information (100); Leisure and Hospitality (100); and Other Services (100). There were 1,500 more jobs available last month than there were in May 2020.

Colusa County had an unemployment rate of 11.2 percent in May, ranking it 57th in the state. Imperial County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 15.9 percent.