A husband without scents

Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel arrested Stephen Wombles age 37 of London early Monday morning June 21, 2021 at approximately 4:05 AM. The arrest occurred off Lake Road, approximately 4 miles west of London after deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting which allegedly occurred there. Sheriff's investigators learned that apparently there had been an altercation at the residence there between husband/wife when the wife was allegedly shot twice in the chest with a shotgun causing serious physical injury to her. The victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries. Stephen Wombles was arrested and charged with assault – first-degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy James Fox, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, and Detective Taylor McDaniel who is the case officer.