A husband without scents

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Joan Didion, in her 1967 essay “Goodbye to All That,” wrote about leaving New York City—as so many others have done in the face of the pandemic—she spoke not only of the blue-and-white striped sheets, the vermouth cassis, and the faded nightgowns, but also of the scents—two jasmine-inflected perfumes, Caron’s Fleurs de Rocaille and Nina Ricci’s L’Air du Temps—that captivated her, even long after she abandoned the Manhattan of her 20s. “Nor,” she continued, “can I smell Henri Bendel jasmine soap without falling back into the past…”