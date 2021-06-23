Northwestern announces formation of search committee for next vice president for human resources and chief human resource officer
Northwestern formed a committee to begin the search process for its next vice president for human resources and chief human resource officer, the University announced Monday. The 14-member committee, chaired by Vice President for Operations Luke Figora, will identify candidates to replace Manuel Cuevas-Trisán. A slate of finalists will then be presented to Senior Vice President for Business and Finance Craig Johnson for consideration.dailynorthwestern.com