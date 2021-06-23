Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Northwestern announces formation of search committee for next vice president for human resources and chief human resource officer

By Jacob Fulton
Daily Northwestern
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwestern formed a committee to begin the search process for its next vice president for human resources and chief human resource officer, the University announced Monday. The 14-member committee, chaired by Vice President for Operations Luke Figora, will identify candidates to replace Manuel Cuevas-Trisán. A slate of finalists will then be presented to Senior Vice President for Business and Finance Craig Johnson for consideration.

dailynorthwestern.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard University#Human Resources#Search Committee#Northwestern#Jacobnfulton#Nuhr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
akbizmag.com

FNBA Welcomes Patin as New Human Resources Director & SVP

First National Bank Alaska’s Board of Directors recently announced Steven Patin has joined the state’s largest locally owned community bank as Human Resources Director and Senior Vice President. In his new role, Patin provides strategic human resources leadership and directs talent management, compensation and benefits, employee relations, and policies at...
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

The Face of Compassionate Human Resources Leadership – Tracey Kenty, Vice President of Human Resources – Strategic Staffing Solutions

TRACEY KENTY, VICE PRESIDENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES – STRATEGIC STAFFING SOLUTIONS. 3011 W. GRAND BLVD., STE. 2100, DETROIT, MI 48202 | STRATEGICSTAFF.COM. When it comes to leadership, making connections, and helping people to achieve their potential, Tracey Kenty is a master. Kenty’s passion for helping people, combined with her talent...
tntech.edu

Associate Vice President for Human Resources Interview Sessions

You are invited to participate in question and answer sessions with the candidates interviewing to be our next AVP for Human Resources. For faculty, staff and students the sessions are scheduled for the following dates in the President’s Conference Room, Derryberry Hall 210:. July 7 10:30-11:15 a.m. – Phaedra Harris.
Posted by
TheStreet

VisuWell Appoints New Director Of Human Resources To Lead Diversity Initiatives

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VisuWell, the industry leader in enterprise telemedicine, announces the appointment of Toccara Gould-Cunningham to Director of Human Resources, leading the company's community, diversity, and employee initiatives. As VisuWell escalates its community engagement, including extending patient resources and partnerships, Toccara will lead all components of VisuWell's human resource projects. Toccara will implement internal training programs, organize operational restructuring, and design diversity initiatives to further promote organization-wide inclusion.
Posted by
TheStreet

Karen Hargett Promoted To Vice President Of Human Resources For Gravity Diagnostics

COVINGTON, Ky., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Diagnostics has promoted Karen Hargett to Vice President of Human Resources. In her new role, Karen will be responsible for fostering a culture of performance, accountability, and ethical standards, and developing strategies and initiatives to engage and drive business. She will be working to maintain a professional workplace for the growing company on a larger scale.
shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: City of Shoreline Director of Human Resources and Organizational Development

Director of Human Resources and Organizational Development. CLOSING DATE: Open Until Filled, first review of applications 7/23/2021. Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity and social justice. The City of Shoreline is seeking a Human Resources and...
cnybj.com

Search committee will help Clarkson find next president

POTSDAM — Clarkson University plans to form a search committee to find a successor to current president Anthony Collins, who plans to step down following the 2021-22 academic year. Collins, the university’s 16th president, has served as its top official since 2003, per a Clarkson news release. The committee will...
Collegesmynewsla.com

USC Names Vice President of Research

USC announced Tuesday that scientist and engineer Ishwar Puri will be joining the university as vice president of research, effective Aug.1. Puri comes to USC from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, where he is dean of the engineering school, a professor in the department of mechanical engineering, and an associate member of the department of engineering physics.
Posted by
TheStreet

Kate Keene Promoted To Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Talent, And Diversity, Equity And Inclusion At Ingersoll Rand (Photo: Business Wire)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - Get Report, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, is pleased to appoint two company executive leadership positions. Elizabeth "Liz" Meloy Hepding is named senior vice president, business development, and Kate Keene is promoted to senior vice president, human resources, talent, and diversity, equity and inclusion. Both Hepding and Keene will report to Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand, as part of his executive leadership team and be based in Davidson, N.C.
Posted by
Forbes

The War For Talent And Great Resignation Puts Human Resources Professionals And Chief Remote Work Officers In High Demand

What a difference a few months makes. Human resources (HR) professionals went from laying off workers and desperately trying to hold onto their own jobs to becoming one of the hottest growth areas. According to Indeed, the large job aggregation site, listings for human resources are up 52.5%, significantly higher than other sectors on the site. As a comparison, U.S. job postings on the aggregation site on June 18 were up 30.5% compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Posted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CalvertHealth Names Gloggner as VP for Human Resources

PRINCE FREDERICK, MD- Calvert Health System (CHS) has named Peter Gloggner, SHRM-SCP as vice president for human resources. He comes to CHS – the county’s largest private employer, after an impressive 26-year career in health care. Most recently, he served as vice president and chief human resources officer at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida. While […] The post CalvertHealth Names Gloggner as VP for Human Resources appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
wisconsin.edu

Thompson announces new Vice President for Office of University Relations

MADISON, Wis.—University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson announced today that he has named Jeff Buhrandt as Interim Vice President for University Relations, replacing Scott Neitzel who is resigning his position after helping guide UW System during the coronavirus pandemic. “Scott’s budget and management experience was key to helping me...
EconomyHarvard Health

Innovative higher-ed IT veteran named new CIO

Klara Jelinkova, who developed a reputation as an innovator in her nearly three decades in information technology at major U.S. research universities, has been named vice president and University chief information officer, Harvard announced today. Jelinkova begins her tenure Sept. 13. “Klara brings with her to Harvard a long track...
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Tim Carroll is named Sara Hart Kimball Dean of College of Business

Oregon State University has named Tim Carroll as the Sara Hart Kimball Dean for the College of Business, with the position going into effect July 30. Carroll will be replacing Jim Coakley, who has been serving as interim dean since summer 2019. Coakley will be continuing as senior associate dean for analytics and operations in the College of Business.
Midland Daily News

Northwood announces changes under Strategic Plan

With the recent approval of the Northwood University 2021-2026 Strategic Plan by the Board of Trustees, NU has announced organizational changes to begin addressing the goals and objectives outlined in the plan. “Our University is blessed with faculty and staff who are committed to The Northwood Idea and to improving...
EducationThe Chronicle of Higher Education

MIT and Harvard Have Sold Higher Education’s Future

Ast week Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology sold their edX platform to a for-profit company for $800 million. Founded by the two institutions nearly a decade ago, edX was higher education’s answer to the venture-backed start-ups jostling for an online-course windfall. With the sale to one of those firms, Maryland-based 2U, Harvard and MIT have surrendered. Their decision to fold is a major, and potentially fateful, act of betrayal.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Victoria I.S.D. Board announces Executive Director of Strategic Planning and School Improvement

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria I.S.D. Board of Trustees has approved the hiring of Anita Taylor as the new Executive Director of Strategic Planning and School Improvement for the district. The Curriculum, Instruction, and Accountability (CIA) department underwent a restructuring that consolidated positions resulting in creating the Executive Director of Strategic Planning and School Improvement. The total number of positions within the CIA department has decreased, allowing for efficient departmental workflow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy