Northwestern announces formation of search committee for next vice president for human resources and chief human resource officer

What a difference a few months makes. Human resources (HR) professionals went from laying off workers and desperately trying to hold onto their own jobs to becoming one of the hottest growth areas. According to Indeed, the large job aggregation site, listings for human resources are up 52.5%, significantly higher than other sectors on the site. As a comparison, U.S. job postings on the aggregation site on June 18 were up 30.5% compared to pre-pandemic levels.