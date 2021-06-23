Cancel
Doubling Down with the Derricos' Karen Derrico Suffers Miscarriage: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

By Natalie Stone
People
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoubling Down with the Derricos' Karen and Deon Derrico are heartbroken over the loss of their baby on the way. During Tuesday night's show, audiences watched as the Las Vegas-based parents of 14 revealed that Karen suffered a miscarriage in late 2020. "Even though we aren't strangers to miscarriages, it's...

