Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Some lawmakers now want to restrict access to all DPS video

By Melissa Blasius
Posted by 
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271KRa_0acaZwlw00

Arizona Republican lawmakers are pushing for increasing restrictions on what video the Department of Public Safety can release publicly.

Appropriations bills expected to go to final votes in the next week include funding body cameras for state troopers, but the funding is tied to limitations on what video can be made public.

An amendment introduced Tuesday in the state Senate would apply the limitations to all video possessed by DPS, not just body-camera video.

The criminal justice appropriations bills in both chambers would allow DPS to fulfill a video request if at least one of these provisions applies.

  • All people, other than police officers, shown in the video consent to its release.
  • DPS determines there is "an important public purpose" for releasing the video including whether a crime occurred, officers used force, or an officers‘ alleged misconduct.

Supporters say the restrictions would protect citizens’ privacy. Critics say it would shield bad troopers from scrutiny.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

1K+
Followers
427
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Republican#Senate#Dps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

$13.9 million approved for DPS body-cam program but access questions remain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police body-cam video has been a useful tool in Arizona and across the country, helping determine whether a police officer followed proper procedure. State lawmakers just voted to give $7 million to Arizona's Department of Public Safety to buy 2,400 new body cameras and an additional $6.9 million for support staff and software.
Congress & Courtswxxv25.com

New autopsy law restricts access to photos, recordings

On July 1st, a new autopsy records law will go into effect. A new law restricts access to photographs, videos, audio recordings, made during an autopsy or made by a coroner or medical examiner at a crime scene. House Bill 70 says a surviving relative such as a spouse, parent,...
Texas StateNPR

Texas Border Sees Law Enforcement Surge

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with freelance reporter Aaron Nelsen about the recent law enforcement surge at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared the state's border with Mexico a disaster and wants to take matters into his own hands. He met with former President Trump last week in front of a stretch of unfinished border wall.
Dane County, WIwortfm.org

Bill Would Limit Public Access to Lawmakers’ Disciplinary Records

This afternoon, state lawmakers passed legislation that could make it harder to obtain lawmakers’ disciplinary records. That comes as a Dane County judge ruled that lawmakers illegally withheld records from journalists. As Bill Lueders puts it, lawmakers “changed the law after getting caught breaking it.”. Producer/reporter Nora-Kathleen Berryhill sat down...
Indiana Statedailyjournal.net

Judge letting Indiana’s governor sue to block emergency law

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has has sided with Indiana’s governor in a dispute between top state Republicans over whether he can proceed with a lawsuit challenging the increased power state legislators gave themselves to intervene during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The Marion County judge’s ruling rejects...
Louisiana StateKilleen Daily Herald

Black lawmakers seek DOJ review of Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's Black state lawmakers said Tuesday they are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the patterns and practices of the State Police as the law enforcement agency's treatment of African Americans comes under scrutiny. The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus is calling on the...
Public Healthmauinow.com

Gov. Ige Vetoes 26 Bills

Governor David Ige today announced that he has vetoed 26 of the 28 bills on his Intent to veto list. Earlier today, the governor sent a Statement of Objections for each of the 26 bills to the Hawai‘i State Legislature, as required by the State Constitution. “There are more bills...
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Weed Is Now Legal In Connecticut! — With Some Restrictions

As of Thursday, recreational marijuana is officially legal to possess and use in Connecticut. Residents who are 21 and older are allowed to possess 1.5 ounces of marijuana. However, users cannot buy or sell from dispensaries until next year as well as grow their own plants until 2023. Smoking will...
HealthDaily News Of Newburyport

EDITORIAL: New day for Statehouse transparency?

Hope springs eternal, and maybe, just maybe, a 24-page report that emerged from a key Beacon Hill committee on Thursday heralds a new era in Statehouse transparency. The Rules Committee report envisions life after COVID-19, which disrupted the way the Legislature works, along with everything else under the sun. In a post-pandemic world, the committee imagines, maybe the House of Representatives holds on to some of the changes to its practices that were born of necessity nine to 12 months ago.
LawPosted by
The Associated Press

New occupational licensing law goes into effect this week

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new law goes into effect this week that allows people who move to Mississippi from out-of-state to maintain their professional licenses. House Bill 1263 becomes law July 1. Republican Rep. Becky Currie, an author of the bill, said Tuesday that agencies have through the end of the summer to update their licensing policies.
Protestsnewscentermaine.com

Judge orders release of video showing assault on police in Capitol tunnel

WASHINGTON — New videos from the Capitol riot released Wednesday show a Connecticut man and other members of the pro-Trump mob crushing D.C. Police Officer Daniel Hodges inside the Capitol tunnels. The videos, four in total, were released following a request to U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden by WUSA9 and...
Congress & CourtsMirror

Law requires opioid information

A new law will encourage employers to provide employees with information about the risks associated with opioid use. Act 57 of 2021 amends the Workers Compensation Act to require employers who have a certified safety committee as part of their workers’ compensation program to include the opioid information. Employers may...
Public HealthNew Haven Register

Navajo Nation lifts some COVID restrictions on reservation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez signed legislation Tuesday to rescind an order that closed the reservation to outside visitors. It lifts several COVID-19 restrictions that will allow tribal parks to reopen at 50% capacity with safety protocols in place as early as Thursday and also allow schools to eventually reopen under a required safety plan.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton, Bilirakis, and Castor File Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Female Drivers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Congresswoman Kathy Castor (D-FL), and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) filed bipartisan legislation to improve the federal government’s vehicle safety testing practices, specifically those involving the use of crash test dummies. The Furthering Advanced and Inclusive Research for Crash Tests Act (FAIR Crash Tests Act) would order a comprehensive Government Accountability Office (GAO) study of current federal vehicle safety tests and how those tests impact the safety of all drivers and passengers. It also requires a GAO evaluation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)’s failure to use crash test dummies that represent the driving public, especially women, while assessing vehicle safety through its 5-star safety rating program. Current tests fail to use crash test dummies that are representative of women, especially in the driver’s seat, even though research suggests that women have a higher likelihood of being killed or significantly injured in a car crash. Alarmingly, 8,500 women were killed in car crashes in the U.S. in 2018, with 61 percent of the women being in the driver’s seat.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Former Texas leaders criticize Abbott's legislative funding veto

A bipartisan group of former state leaders has sided against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over his decision to veto funding for legislative salaries in response to a walkout by House Democrats that blocked Republican-backed voting restrictions. Former Republican House Speaker Joe Straus, former Democratic House Speaker Pete Laney and former...

Comments / 0

Community Policy