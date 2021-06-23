Cancel
NMAA baseball playoffs: Artesia eliminates Santa Teresa in Class 4A quarterfinals

El Paso Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA TERESA - In 2019, Artesia and Santa Teresa played a classic in the Class 4A, state baseball quarterfinals, a game the Bulldogs won, 2-1. On Tuesday at Santa Teresa High School, once again in the Class 4A quarterfinals, the evenly matched teams went toe-to-toe. And like 2019, the Bulldogs came out on top, winning 5-2. Artesia was the No. 5 seed and Santa Teresa was the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. This year, the higher seed earned home playoff games in the quarterfinal round.

