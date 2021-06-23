Cancel
Orioles waste Jorge López’s best start of the year as the bullpen can’t hold off the Astros attack in a 3-1 loss

By Andrea SK
Camden Chat
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orioles lost a game, so what else is new? Orioles hitters put up next to nothing against the Astros veteran starter Zack Greinke, with just six hits on the night, four from the No. 2-4 hitters plus one apiece from DJ Stewart and Pat Valaika. There’s no mystery about the Orioles’ offensive struggles: tonight, the No. 5-8 hitters went a combined 1-for-12, while the No. 7-9 hitters have a .200/.263/.318 collected slashline on the year.

