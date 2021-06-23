Inspiration realized: Barrels of Hope, 23 strong, to be unveiled July 5 in Flossmoor

Flossmoor’s Barrels of Hope are finally ready in force after an abbreviated first round in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 23 barrels are expected to be unveiled July 5 in two major areas: downtown Flossmoor and the Flossmoor Commons. The project encouraged local artists, professional and amateuer alike, to paint whiskey barrels donated by Flossmoor Station Restaurant and Brewery. And Nancy Burrows, the chairperson of Flossmoor’s Public Art Commission cannot wait for the community to see them.