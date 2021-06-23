Cancel
RailRiders pound out 14 runs on 17 hits, beat IronPigs for eighth straight win

Hoy Park has done it all this season for the RailRiders, climbing to the top of several league in multiple offensive categories.

On Tuesday, he added something unique to his resume, making his first career start in center field as a pro.

Leading off and playing center, Park added another three hits in his impressive season, adding a double and an RBI in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s 14-5 rout of rival Lehigh Valley in Allentown.

Park, who has split time between second base and shortstop, opened the game with a single in the top of the first and scored on a Trey Amburgey sac fly. The first-place RailRiders (29-11) never trailed from there, hammering out 17 hits to win their eighth straight game.

After a rough Triple-A debut last week, Luis Gil, one of the New York Yankees’ top pitching prospects, didn’t allow a hit in four innings of work.

Gil didn’t exactly cruise through his second start with the team, finishing with seven walks and a run against him while striking out five. Lehigh Valley actually picked up its first run of the game before its first hit, scoring on a sac fly in the fifth — one batter before Darick Hall singled.

By then, though, the IronPigs were already in a 6-1 hole thanks to a three-run burst in the second inning. Andrew Velazquez hit a two-run homer and Ryan LaMarre doubled in a run to make it 4-0.

Armando Alvarez added a solo shot to extend Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s lead to 5-0 in the third and the sixth run came in on a fielder’s choice by Velazquez in the top of the fifth.

Derek Dietrich added an RBI double for the RailRiders in the sixth and Park picked up his RBI in the seventh. Amburgey followed it up with a two-run single later in the frame.

Another sac fly by the IronPigs in the bottom of the eighth made it 10-2, but the RailRiders poured on four more runs in the top of the ninth thanks to an RBI double by Alvarez, a two-run double from Rob Brantly and a run-scoring single by Velazquez.

The IronPigs’ best showing at the plate didn’t come until the bottom of the ninth when trailing by a dozen runs. Lehigh Valley strung together four singles and a walk to close within 14-5 before bowing out.

Park, LaMarre and Dietrich all finished with three hits apiece to lead the RailRiders. Velazquez knocked in four runs while Amburgey finished with three RBIs.

Braden Bristo picked up the win as the first reliever into the game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now 8-5 on the season against Lehigh Valley. The series continues at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

