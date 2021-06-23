Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Tokyo governor takes time off due to fatigue before Olympics

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Tokyo's governor will take time off to recover from severe fatigue, the metropolitan government said Wednesday, one month before the Olympics begin. As the host city's leader, Gov. Yuriko Koike has been deeply involved with preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics as well as leading the capital's coronavirus response.

spectrumnews1.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuriko Koike
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Japanese#Liberal Democratic Party#Cabinet#Ldp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony 'will be open to VIPs only with NO spectators due to Covid'

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony will be open to VIPs only with no ordinary spectators allowed because of rising Covid cases, according to a report. International Olympic Committee (IOC) representatives, foreign dignitaries, sponsors and others connected to the Games will be allowed into the National Stadium to watch the July 23 ceremony, according to Asahi Shimbun newspaper.
Public HealthWGRZ TV

Tokyo elects assembly amid pandemic fears over Olympics

Voters in Japan's capital are electing the Tokyo city assembly amid worries about health risks during the Olympics, opening in three weeks, as coronavirus cases continue to rise. In Sunday's balloting, 271 candidates are vying for 127 seats. Eligible voters total 9.8 million people in the megacity with a population...
PoliticsMiami Herald

Japan’s Suga gets mixed result in Tokyo vote before Olympics

Japan’s ruling coalition fell short of a majority in a Tokyo assembly vote, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is expected to call a general election after the Olympics, which start in about three weeks. Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party, which previously had 25 seats in the 127-seat...
CoronavirusMetro International

Olympics-Tokyo to move part of torch relay off public roads

TOKYO (Reuters) -Tokyo has decided to move the first half of the 15-day Olympic torch relay scheduled to take place in the capital off pubic roads, the metropolitan government said on Tuesday, as coronavirus infection numbers show signs of surging again. The torch relay was due to reach the capital...
Public HealthABC News

Report: Stages of Olympic relay to be pulled off Tokyo roads

TOKYO -- Some stages of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay will be pulled off the roads of the Japanese capital because of fears about spreading the coronavirus, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Citing the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Kyodo said the relay would not appear on public streets from...
Asiaswimswam.com

Take A Glimpse Inside The Tokyo Olympic Village

The village, located on the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo, is expected to host 18,000 athletes and officials inside 21 residential buildings. Stock photo via Wikipedia Commons. With the 2021 Olympic Summer Games less than a month away, media on-hand were given a tour of the Olympic & Paralympic Village...
Public Healththedallasnews.net

Tokyo Olympics to bar alcohol due to spread of Covid

TOKYO, Japan: With under one month before the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, media reports that officials will announce the banning of the consumption of alcohol, in a bid to prevent the spread of the Covid virus. Regulations will call for ticket holders being unable to consume...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Due to Covid, no foreigners to be allowed at Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympic Committee met on Monday to announce that due to the ongoing Covid pandemic in Japan, only 50 percent of seating capacity will be allowed for fans in stadiums holding 10,000 people. The decision was announced following meetings with the International Olympic Committee, Tokyo's government and the Japanese...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

No alcohol, no cheering, and lots of stress, but the Tokyo Olympics are set to kick off in a month

Tokyo — The one-month countdown has begun for the start of the Tokyo Olympics. The Summer Games were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and despite deep public concern about whether the imminent arrival of athletes, staff, sponsors, media and other participants will trigger another surge of infections, the world's biggest sporting event appears to be on track.
TennisElite Daily

Naomi Osaka Is "Ready For The Olympics" After Taking Time Off

Naomi Osaka has recently received an abundance of praise from fellow athletes and fans all around the world — not for her impressive performance on the court, but because she opened up about her anxiety and depression and shed light on the importance of self-care. When Osaka skipped the mandatory press conference after the first round of the French Open in May, citing her mental health as a factor, she was fined $15,000 by the organization, resulting in her withdrawing from the competition altogether. Soon after, Osaka posted on her Instagram about the depression she’s experienced since winning the U.S. Open in 2018 and said she would be taking some time away from tennis to focus on her mental health. Naturally, with one of the biggest sporting events in the world just around the corner, many have been wondering whether Naomi Osaka will compete at the 2021 Olympics.
Electionsncadvertiser.com

Parties must heed voters' message in winner-less Tokyo assembly poll

The following editorial appeared in Tuesday's Japan News-Yomiuri:. As no single party was able to gain the active support of the voters, it can be said that this election had no outright winner. Both the ruling and opposition parties must regard this with a strong sense of urgency. The Liberal...
Public Healthspectrumnews1.com

The Latest: Russia adjusts tests for arrivals from abroad

MOSCOW — Russian authorities allowed vaccinated Russians and those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months not to get tested for the virus upon arrival from abroad. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit another daily record on Tuesday, with authorities reporting 737 more deaths and 23,378 confirmed cases.
U.S. Politicsspectrumnews1.com

UK seeks new powers to curb cross-Channel migrant arrivals

LONDON (AP) — The British government plans to give itself powers to turn asylum-seekers back at sea or send them abroad while their applications for protection are processed, a move intended to deter migrants from making perilous journeys across the English Channel in small boats. Legislation introduced in Parliament on...
Public Healthspectrumnews1.com

Zimbabwe returns to strict lockdown to fight virus surge

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has returned to strict lockdown measures to combat a resurgence of COVID-19 amid vaccine shortages, the country’s information minister announced Tuesday. Infections have dramatically increased in recent weeks despite a night curfew, reduced business hours, localized lockdowns in hotspot areas, and a ban on inter-city...
FIFANBC Sports

Five things to know about the USWNT before the Olympics in Tokyo

The United States women’s national team hasn’t lost under its new coach, but is still looking for a first major trophy — no offense, SheBelieves Cup — for Vlatko Andonovski. It’s also looking for redemption on the OIympic stage after failing to medal for the first time In its history...
AsiaFXStreet.com

Japan expected to deliver at least $180 billion in new stimulus – Bloomberg

Early Wednesday morning in Asia, Bloomberg came out with survey details suggesting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to unveil another economic stimulus package worth at least $180 billion within the next few months. The median forecast of 18 surveyed economists indicates a package of between 20 trillion yen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy