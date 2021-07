One rubber ducky prepared Tuesday is definitely worth $10,000 and could be worth $1 million. Dozens of volunteers gathered Tuesday at the the Ivy Tech Community College Technology Building on East Industrial Drive to help prepare and tag at least 15,000 yellow rubber ducks for the 2021 Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta, which will award a random prize winner $10,000 and provide the chance to win $1 million.