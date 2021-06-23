Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collierville, TN

FOX13 Investigates rollercoaster safety after Collierville boy is injured

By Kirstin Garriss, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYlVH_0acaYInb00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 Investigates is taking a hard look at rollercoaster safety after a Collierville boy fell off the Branson Coaster in Missouri over the weekend.

Shelandra Ford said her 11-year-old grandson, Aalando Perry is recovering in the ICU after spending most of the day in surgery.

She said Aalando Perry fell off the Branson Coaster Sunday and both legs were crushed and his right arm and knee broken.

“I don’t want to see this happen to anyone else’s family, if these rides aren’t secure enough for our children then they shouldn’t be available for kids to ride,” said Ford.

She said the ride attendant allowed her grandson to ride the coaster alone even though they said he had vision impairments.

“As adults, we have to take ownership and be accountable for protecting our kids at these water parks,” said Ford.

Missouri officials are investigating what happened and they said at this point, there aren’t any records of previous violations for the Branson Coaster.

But this isn’t the first time similar rides have had issues and caused accidents.

FOX13 Investigates obtained a list of accident reports from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

These records show there were several amusement park accidents from 2019 to 2020 and last year, most of the accidents occurred on rides called “Mountain Coasters” which are very similar to the Branson Coaster.

One accident happened on the Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster this March and another on the Smokey Mountain Alpine Coaster in April in Pigeon Forge.

Under Tennessee law, after a park ride accident occurs, ride operations are stopped immediately and the ride is inspected by a third party. The ride will remain shut down until it receives a passing score.

According to the Branson Coaster’s Facebook page, the park is temporarily closed.

Ford said she will be speaking up about ride safety in the future as her grandson starts his long, painful road to recovery

“Lots of prayers and support all you can do is pray and I’m a strong believer that God has the last say,” said Ford.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
49K+
Followers
53K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collierville, TN
Accidents
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Collierville, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Collierville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park Accidents#Rollercoaster#Accident#Icu#Ford#Pigeon Forge#The Branson Coaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Cracking down on those who know about drag races, reckless driving events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city council approved a new ordinance Tuesday prohibiting and penalizing those who know about drag racing and other reckless driving activities. “You know we’ve seen record accidents and fatalities on the street, and a lot of it is due to reckless driving and it’s really nonsense, so we are sending a clear, strong message that it won’t’ be tolerated,” said Councilwoman Rhonda Logan, one of the co-sponsors for the ordinance.
Kennesaw, GAPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Golf pro Gene Siller killed after witnessing ‘crime in progress,’ police say

KENNESAW, Ga. — A professional golfer who was shot and killed at a country club in Georgia had witnessed a “crime in progress,” likely leading to his death, according to police and WSB-TV. Authorities found Siller dead Saturday at the 10th hole of the golf course at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his head, WSB reported.

Comments / 1

Community Policy