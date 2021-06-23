Cancel
Apparel

It's A Bummer There Aren't More Travis Scott x PlayStation Sneakers Being Made

By Luke Plunkett
Kotaku
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get this straight: I am not a Travis Scott fan, nor have I been the biggest fan of the constant stream of sneakers he’s released in collaboration with Nike over the last few years (or their over-hyped resale price, for that matter). But his PlayStation Dunk Lows? They are extremely good.

Travis Scott
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoes#Nike Dunk#Japanese
luxurylaunches.com

Have a look at the ultra-chic Louis Vuitton X Nike Air Force 1 sneakers

If you’re looking for a new addition to your sneaker collection, what better than getting your hands on the newest Louis Vuitton X Nike Air Force 1s. Coming straight from the house of Virgil Abloh, the shoes and produced in limited quantities of 21 pairs only and could be yours if you hurry up!
Shoppinginputmag.com

Nike’s controversial Kobe 6 ‘Mambacita’ sneaker gets removed from resale apps

After Vanessa Bryant said she never approved the production of the commemorative shoes, sites like eBay and StockX are nixing listings for it from their sites. After images of an unreleased Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita” sneaker circulated the internet, Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa took to Instagram to speak out against the shoes, saying she never approved their production. Still, the footwear had made its way into the hands of resellers, who proceeded to list the shoes on sites like eBay and StockX.
Designers & CollectionsVice

Travis Scott for Bottega Veneta and RuPaul for Balenciaga: What’s in Fashion?

With fashion week well underway, you’re probably wondering how on earth there could be more stylish news worth reporting on. Well, surprise! There is. This week, we’ve seen Telfar take every gold medal going in the collab-Olympics, Bottega Veneta launch their latest Extremely Online digital zine, and Mama Ru join forces with the House of Balenciaga. No, not the Mariah Paris one, the actual Demna Gvasalia one. In further drag-related news, New York accessories label KARA has tapped two of New York’s brightest young drag artists for the Pride edition of its series spotlighting young creatives around the world, and we meet Milan’s most promising emerging menswear designers. Who is he? Read on and find out! Here’s what’s in fashion.
Designers & Collectionshotnewhiphop.com

Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High Rumored Release Date Revealed

For months now, fans have been receiving teasers of the upcoming Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collection. This is going to be a unique two-pack that features an Air Jordan 1 High OG and an Air Jordan 1 Low. Both colorways will have nods to the original Fragment x Air Jordan 1 colorway while containing a backward Swoosh which is an homage to Travis Scott. The anticipation for this collaboration has been building and many believe it will be one of the best shoes of the entire year.
Designers & Collectionshiphop-n-more.com

Travis Scott Debuts 2 New Songs Ft. James Blake & Westside Gunn During Cactus Jack x Dior Show: Watch

Travis Scott’s wide branding opportunities continue has he debuts a new collection for Dior today. The rapper has collaborated with Dior Artistic Director Kim Jones for a new spring 2022 collection which he dpreviewed today (June 25) at Paris Fashion Week’s Menswear showcase. It was a physical runway show with a desert-like backdrop covered in oversize blooms as well as cacti to represent his creative collective and label, Cactus Jack.
Beauty & Fashionhotspotatl.com

Puma To Drop An “Aquarius” Version of J. Cole’s RS-Dreamer

J. Cole’s RS-Dreamer sneaker silhouette must be a huge hit with fans because Puma continues to pump out new versions of Cole’s signature line. This time around the RS-Dreamer will be releasing in a “Aquarius” which is obviously a nod to Cole’s zodiac sign as the man’s born day is January 28th. Featuring a cool aqua blue and jet black colorway, the sneakers not only stand out visually, but also boast some pretty cool features that sneaker wearers can appreciate.
Designers & CollectionsVice

Kim Jones and Travis Scott’s SS22 Dior collection was a tribute to the Texan desert

By now, you will have heard. Kim Jones’ latest collaboration for Dior Men SS22 is with none other than Travis Scott. Kim is a marketing genius, Travis is fashion’s current darling (only last week he appeared in Bottega Veneta’s campaign). Celebrities have long been seduced by fashion design, but few have sustained it and none have made the jump into bonafide couture houses (although Lindsay Lohan remains an exception). This isn’t Kim’s first rodeo at the collaboration game, though his previous creative partners have predominantly ranged from some of the world’s most famous artists (Peter Doig to Daniel Arsham to Amoafo Boako) to streetwear legends like Shawn Stussy and Air Jordan and, more recently, Sacai. As the founder and CEO of his very own record label and creative collective Cactus Jack, Travis has already collabed with DSM, Byredo, Nike and, ahem, i-D! Dior is another thing, however. It’s LVMH! It’s Paris! It’s the dizzying heights of haute couture!
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Travis Scott Spotted Wearing Unreleased Cactus Jack x Dior Collaboration

UPDATE: Dior has officially announced an unprecedented collaboration between Artistic Director Kim Jones and Travis Scott. Picked up by paparazzi in Paris, the artist was seen wearing a brown topcoat and white T-shirt featuring what looks to be a collaboration between his Cactus Jack imprint and the French fashion house, with a logo done in what could be Shawn Stussy‘s signature handstyle.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Unlock Tickets to Travis Scott’s Astroworld in a New CACTI Treasure Hunt

If you were unable to secure a highly-coveted Travis Scott Astroworld festival ticket, fear not — CACTI is offering a second chance to those willing to search high and low. Travis Scott and his CACTI spiked seltzer brand are inviting fans to track down 100 specially marked cans that will unlock two tickets to the sold out show.
ApparelSole Collector

'Bordeaux' Air Jordan 1 High Reportedly Releasing This Fall

Jordan Brand will continue to look to the past for inspiration on new releases, this time bringing the popular “Bordeaux” color scheme from the Air Jordan 7 to the Air Jordan 1. According to leaker account Soleheatonfeet, a “Bordeaux” Air Jordan 1 High will hit shelves in Fall 2021. Unlike...
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

First Look At Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack x Dior Sneaker

As the fashion world makes the transition from the digital to physical stage, every notable atelier has took it upon themselves to bring their best, most headline-worthy offerings. And to rival the internet-breaking Louis Vuitton x Nike collection, Dior has enlisted a bit of help from Travis Scott and the revered Cactus Jack name.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

“It’s Making Your Imagination Come To Life”: Travis Scott And Kim Jones On Their Collaborative Dior SS22 Men’s Show

For his return to the runway – with an actual live audience – Kim Jones called upon Travis Scott to collaborate on a Dior men’s collection like no other. A serial collaborator, Jones has often painted his designs in the works of visual artists, but this season marked a different approach to the method. Scott worked with Jones on every element of the collection, from silhouette to motif and surface decoration, imbuing it with the distinct taste and styling touches that have made him a style icon in his own right. A conversation between Paris and Texas – where Scott grew up – the collection drew on his memories of the Lone Star State, layering it with Dior’s own history. In 1947, Christian Dior travelled to Texas to show his debut collection to the state’s wealthy clientele. Presented in a cactus garden surrounded by a pink sky, Scott and Jones’s Dior collection suspended itself between the savoir-faire of the maison, and the streetwear community where Scott earned his fashion education. Anders Christian Madsen met the artist and the designer in their Dior atelier.
Apparelinputmag.com

Here are the Air Jordan sneakers Nike is dropping this fall

After months of Dunk drops, Nike is finally hyping up another silhouette. In its fall Air Jordan preview, the brand announced the return of the OG Air Jordan 11 Low IE in red and black, a variation renowned for its seasonal adaptation through material updates — and for its appearance during the ‘96 playoffs. Diversifying its offerings even more, Nike previewed four women’s exclusive styles, featuring new color and material choices.
RetailNew York Post

Kanye West sues Walmart for selling knockoff Yeezy sneakers

Kanye West and his Yeezy sneaker label have sued Walmart, accusing the retail giant of selling fake shoes. Specifically, the billionaire rapper’s complaint, filed Thursday in California court in Los Angeles, claims the giant discounter has been selling fake versions of his bizarre-looking Foam Runner slides. Introduced last year at...

