It's A Bummer There Aren't More Travis Scott x PlayStation Sneakers Being Made

By now, you will have heard. Kim Jones’ latest collaboration for Dior Men SS22 is with none other than Travis Scott. Kim is a marketing genius, Travis is fashion’s current darling (only last week he appeared in Bottega Veneta’s campaign). Celebrities have long been seduced by fashion design, but few have sustained it and none have made the jump into bonafide couture houses (although Lindsay Lohan remains an exception). This isn’t Kim’s first rodeo at the collaboration game, though his previous creative partners have predominantly ranged from some of the world’s most famous artists (Peter Doig to Daniel Arsham to Amoafo Boako) to streetwear legends like Shawn Stussy and Air Jordan and, more recently, Sacai. As the founder and CEO of his very own record label and creative collective Cactus Jack, Travis has already collabed with DSM, Byredo, Nike and, ahem, i-D! Dior is another thing, however. It’s LVMH! It’s Paris! It’s the dizzying heights of haute couture!