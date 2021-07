It took all of one game for the Atlanta Hawks to get fed up with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throw routine. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported on Friday that the Hawks are unhappy with the NBA for continuing to look the other way whenever the Milwaukee Bucks star shoots free throws. Amick adds that Antetokounmpo’s eight free throw attempts during Atlanta’s Game 1 victory Wednesday all clocked in between 11.5 and 13.3 seconds by the Hawks’ internal count. The two-time MVP was not whistled for a ten-second violation on a single one.