As exciting as an obstacle course can be, nothing beats the real deal. Thanks to Phantom Abyss, you can traverse dangerous temple traps with no actual danger to yourself. Made by Team WIBY and published by Devolver Digital, the game tasks you with making it to the end of a temple. While often compared to multiplayer titles like Fall Guys, Phantom Abyss offers numerous twists on the genre. But can these twists navigate the title out of the dense temple of indie games? The answer is just as complex as mastering the parkour.