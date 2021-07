To a lot of MLB fans, the Rule 4 Amateur Draft passes without much of a second thought. When comparing it to the drafts of other leagues, it isn’t hard to understand. There is no immediate payoff like in the NFL or NBA, with high draft picks becoming instant sensations. There simply isn’t the name recognition, nonstop hype or blinding media coverage surrounding the event. This is partly the fault of MLB, but the problems with making the draft appealing to mass audiences are legitimate. This is a real shame because there is such an important and fascinating affair waiting to be uncovered by those who are looking to expand their baseball horizons a bit, and for some of us nerds, draft fever is in full effect.