‘Law & Order’: How Much Did Chris Meloni Make Per ‘SVU’ Episode?

Christopher Meloni may very well be one of NYPD’s richest detectives. Well, as an actor who plays one of America’s favorite detectives, he certainly earns more than the average detective. At least that’s what Celebrity Networth reports. According to Celebrity Networth, the “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law and Order: Organized Crime” star was worth $30 million in 2020. One can only assume that this number has increased a bit, now that Chris Meloni has reprised his role as the beloved detective Elliot Stabler in the “Law and Order” franchise.