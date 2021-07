Taking a stroll down memory lane, Duck Dynasty star Si Robertson recalls the one time he decided to skip school to enjoy one of his favorite outdoor activities – fishing. In the latest Kickin Their Bass video, Si Robertson recalls the time that he had to write a school report on skipping class to go fishing. “When in school, you’d have to read a book, you know Tom Sawyer, and then have to tell the class about, ok here’s what happened in the book. The kids said, ‘Oh Miss John we don’t wanna read Tom Sawyer. We don’t wanna hear him talk about Tom Sawyer. Him and Phil skipped school last Thursday, we won’t know what they did Thursday. She said, ‘Just know this, I’m grading you.’”