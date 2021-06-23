Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Here’s how Jarren Duran, Jeter Downs, and the top 10 Red Sox prospects are doing this year

By Tom Westerholm
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 14 days ago

After Connor Wong's call up, here's how the ten best Red Sox prospects are doing this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3Yh9_0acaWCQp00
Triston Casas at bat against the Minnesota Twins during a Grapefruit League spring training game. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tuesday’s game between the Red Sox and Rays was impactful for several reasons — most notably a tight race at the top of the American League East standings — but it also offered fans a chance to see one of the top prospects in baseball.

Rays infielder Wander Franco began his Major League career Tuesday — a player who, per MLB.com, has “the physical tools and natural ability needed to become the top switch-hitter of his generation.” Franco showed his immense potential in the bottom of the fifth inning, launching a three-run homer to left field.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, had a debut of their own (albeit a less heralded one): Catching prospect Connor Wong, one of the players acquired when the Red Sox dealt Mookie Betts to the Dodgers. Wong replaced back-up catcher Kevin Plawecki, who suffered a hamstring strain Sunday.

Per the MLB’s rankings, Wong is the No. 16 prospect in the Red Sox organization. Who are the top 10 prospects, and how have they played this season? Here’s a closer look.

1. Triston Casas – Double-A Portland 1B (31 overall)

Age: 21

Stats: .287/.374/.463, 4 homers, 21 RBIs

Breakdown: Casas started slow but has rallied recently. Scouts hope he will someday be consistent both as a power and contact hitter. Casas recently went 6-for-15 at the Olympic qualifiers, helping Team USA punch its ticket.

2. Jeter Downs – Triple-A Worcester INF (36 overall)

Age: 22

Stats: .227/.311/.403, 6 homers, 13 RBIs

Breakdown: Downs projects best as a second baseman with plenty of hitting potential. He has had an up-and-down season — a six-game hitting streak in the middle of the year boosted his batting average, but it fell again over the last 10 as he slumped (.195). He homered twice in a big win last week.

3. Jarren Duran – Triple-A Worcester OF (87 overall)

Age: 24

Stats: .286/.379/.627, 12 homers, 24 RBIs

Breakdown: Duran might be the most MLB-ready prospect in Worcester. He slashed .326/.392/.696 over his last 10 games, and Alex Cora fielded questions about Duran’s status after the outfielder cracked a walk-off homer Sunday afternoon

“He’s going to help us in the future,” Cora said. “The thing is the future might be tomorrow or it might be in a month or two months or next year.”

4. Bryan Mata – Double-A Portland RHP

Age: 22

Stats: Injured

Breakdown: Mata suffered a slight tear in his elbow last March and is yet to pitch this season. He was considered one of the best starters in the Red Sox farm system before the injury.

5. Gilberto Jimenez – Single-A Salem OF

Age: 20

Stats: .299/.331/.381, 1 homer, 21 RBIs

Breakdown: One of the speediest players in the Red Sox farm system and an excellent defender, Jiménez still needs to refine his swing to hit for more power, but he has intriguing tools and has shown real flashes recently.

6. Tanner Houck – Triple-A Worcester RHP

Age: 24

Stats: One game pitched (injury)

Breakdown: Houck will return to action Thursday after being shut down with a flexor strain. He is expected to throw two innings.

Worcester Red Sox pitching coach Paul Abbott called Houck’s attitude “tremendous” in a recent interview.

“There’s nothing he can do except get better and get stronger,” Abbott said, per Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe. “He knows there’s plenty of time left to have a good season. He’s using this time to grow, get prepared, and hit the ground running when he does get back.”

7. Jay Groome – Single-A+ Greenville LHP

Age: 22

Stats: 0-4, 5.66 ERA, 49 Ks, 20 BBs

Breakdown: One of the top prospects in 2016, Groome pitched just three games in 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018. Groome struggled early but has had some encouraging starts this season.

8. Nick Yorke – Single-A Salem 2B

Age: 19

Stats: .254/.338/.343, 1 homer, 13 RBIs

Breakdown: Still only 19, Yorke impressed Alex Cora during spring training and batted .303 in his last 10 games.

9. Thaddeus Ward – Double-A Portland RHP

Age: 24

Stats: Injured

Breakdown: Ward — who did not pitch in 2020 due to the cancellation of the MiLB season — underwent Tommy John surgery in June. He had a solid 2019 season (8-5, 2.14 ERA) in Single-A and High-A.

10. Blaze Jordan – ROK-GCL 3B

Age: 18

Stats: None available

Breakdown: Jordan has been hitting .500 foot homers since he was 13. Red Sox amateur scouting director Paul Toboni expressed surprise that Jordan fell to the third round in the 2020 draft.

“He’s a unique talent,” Toboni said. “A ton of power upside with a good feel to hit.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Casas
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Jay Groome
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Kevin Plawecki
Person
Homer
Person
Nick Yorke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worcester Red Sox#The Red Sox#Rays#American#Major League#Mlb Com#Team Usa#The Boston Globe#Era#Milb#Rok Gcl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Make Trade Amid Struggles With Starting Rotation, Pitching Depth

The Boston Red Sox needed some pitching depth, and made a few roster moves to try give them another option out of the bullpen. The team Monday announced it had acquired right-handed relief pitcher Yacksel Rios from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations. The Red Sox designated reliever Ryan Weber for assignment and recalled infielder Michael Chavis from Triple-A Worcester to fill his spot on the 40-man roster.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Rays call up baseball’s best prospect in years ahead of series vs Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays battle it out for first place in the American League East starting Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. The series has some added weight for the Rays: they’ve called up top prospect Wander Franco just in time for the pivotal series. Franco isn’t...
MLBBoston Herald

Mastrodonato: Rays-Red Sox series will mark debut of Wander Franco, but what’s the holdup on Jarren Duran?

Wander Franco, the consensus top prospect in baseball the last two years, is being called up by the Tampa Bay Rays to make his big league debut against the Red Sox on Tuesday. For the Rays to call up Franco in the midst of a six-game losing streak, their worst in more than three years, is a bold move. It’s asking a lot of a player who already has the baseball world on his shoulders.
MLBNBC Sports

MLB Futures Game roster: Was red-hot Sox prospect snubbed?

First, the good news: The Boston Red Sox will be represented at the Major League Baseball Futures Game this summer. Red Sox infield prospect Jeter Downs on Wednesday was named to the American League roster for the 2021 Futures Game, which is set for July 11 at Coors Field and showcases the top prospects in the minor leagues.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Why Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez ‘Feels Bad’ For Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in the midst of a sensational season, one that probably would position him as the American League MVP frontrunner in most seasons. The 2021 campaign isn’t most seasons, however. Guerrero has torn the cover off...
MLBOver the Monster

The Red Seat Podcast: Time to bring up Jarren Duran?

Good morning and welcome to another edition of “The Red Seat” podcast. This is a very important week for the Red Sox as the team gets set to take on the second-place Tampa Bay Rays in an important three-game set at the Trop. The Rays have been sliding since they got the bad news about Tyler Glasnow, dropping six games in a row. To combat their slide and add a jolt of energy to the team they’ve decided to go ahead and promote the best prospect in all of baseball—20-year-old Wander Franco.
MLBNBC Sports

Franco wasn't the only prospect who made history in Red Sox-Rays

Tuesday was a night of firsts at Tropicana Field. The most notable "first" involved Wander Franco, the No. 1 prospect in baseball who made his Major League Baseball debut for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox. Franco lived up to the hype, smacking a game-tying, three-run home...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Reminisces On Dustin Pedroia’s Rookie Year With Red Sox

Alex Cora was there for Dustin Pedroia’s first full season with the Boston Red Sox in 2007, and saw first hand just how dedicated he was to the game. Pedroia retired from Major League Baseball in February after a knee injury hindered his career, but there is no denying just how much he loved playing baseball for the Red Sox.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox News: Catching prospect Connor Wong arrives ahead of schedule

The Red Sox have promoted catching prospect Connor Wong. The Boston Red Sox have a new backup catcher, at least in the short-term. Kevin Plawecki has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The team has called up catching prospect Connor Wong to take Plawecki’s place on the active roster and fill his role backing up starter Christian Vazquez.
MLBfangraphs.com

Let’s Hear From a Pair of Red Sox Prospects

Triston Casas and Grant Williams are teammates with distinctly different profiles. Boston’s first-round pick in the 2018 draft, the 21-year-old Casas is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound first baseman who is No. 2 on our Red Sox Top Prospects list, and No. 42 on our updated Top 100 Prospects list. Williams is unranked. A 25-year-old middle infielder who lasted until the 310th pick of the 2018 draft, he hit in the nine-hole when the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs hosted the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday night. Befitting his stature, Casas batted third.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Alex Cora discusses potential timeline for Jarren Duran’s Major League debut

When the Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night, they’ll be the first MLB team to get a look at the consensus top prospect in baseball. Wander Franco will make his major league debut in the game, playing shortstop and batting second. Seeing Franco get called up after a dominant start to the season in Triple-AAA begs the question – when will the Red Sox promote their hottest prospect?

Comments / 0

Community Policy