EAC Presents: Suburban Yard to Native Landscape With Connie Schmotzer Tonight at 7PM

Suburban Yard to Native Landscape: Connie Schmotzer Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 7PM. You’ve made the commitment to help pollinators and wildlife by “going native” with your yard. But how do you begin? Connie will share how she and her husband converted a typical ½ acre suburban lot into a landscape with over 200 species of native plants, 3 rain gardens, a small woodland and meadow gardens. Come away with ideas and a general roadmap for your own gardens.