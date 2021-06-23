Illinoisan who fired rifle at child’s party sentenced

A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for firing an automatic rifle while attending a child’s birthday party in 2020. Marco Orr of East St. Louis was sentenced Monday to 63 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Court records show the 32-year-old Orr can be seen on surveillance video discharging an AR-15 style rifle into the air several times. An East St. Louis police officer later recovered the rifle from a vehicle.