East Saint Louis, IL

Illinoisan who fired rifle at child’s party sentenced

WTAX
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA southern Illinois man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for firing an automatic rifle while attending a child’s birthday party in 2020. Marco Orr of East St. Louis was sentenced Monday to 63 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Court records show the 32-year-old Orr can be seen on surveillance video discharging an AR-15 style rifle into the air several times. An East St. Louis police officer later recovered the rifle from a vehicle.

wtax.com
