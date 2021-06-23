Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Mostly dry conditions, but trades to lighten up

By Ben Gutierrez
hawaiinewsnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLight to moderate trade winds will continue into Wednesday night, with clouds and light showers over windward areas during the overnight and early-morning hours. An approaching weakening front will stall northwest of the state, causing the trades to become lighter and shift a bit from the east-southeast Thursday through Saturday. Winds will be light enough on Friday for afternoon clouds to build for leeward areas, but conditions will remain stable enough to keep rainfall chances low. Trade winds will return and become locally breezy by Sunday.

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lighter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Surfing
Related
Rapid City, SDKEVN

Mostly dry for the next 24 hours

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a small chance of some pop-up showers across our area, but no significant rain is expected. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tomorrow will also be dry across our area with highs in the lower 90s. There is a chance of some rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Things will move out by Thursday morning. There is another chance of rain Friday and Saturday.
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Lighter winds heading in before the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will decrease over the next few days, leading to a decrease in windward rainfall. By Friday and Saturday, local land and sea breezes will create a pattern of afternoon clouds and showers over interior and leeward areas, followed by nighttime clearing. Trade winds will ramp...

Comments / 0

Community Policy