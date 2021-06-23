Mostly dry conditions, but trades to lighten up

Light to moderate trade winds will continue into Wednesday night, with clouds and light showers over windward areas during the overnight and early-morning hours. An approaching weakening front will stall northwest of the state, causing the trades to become lighter and shift a bit from the east-southeast Thursday through Saturday. Winds will be light enough on Friday for afternoon clouds to build for leeward areas, but conditions will remain stable enough to keep rainfall chances low. Trade winds will return and become locally breezy by Sunday.