The Chicago Cubs have the worst offense in MLB this month, and a tough 10-game trip awaits: ‘The more you struggle, the more you want success’

“Pull myself together, put on a new face, yeah. Climb down from the hilltop, baby…Lord get back in the race.” – Molly Hatchet. Dreams I’ll Never See. I’m taking a quick poll: Are we happy Kyle Hendricks was able to shut down the Indians and give the Cubs a split in the series, or are we worried that the team will play four on the road against the Dodgers and Hendricks will not start any of them? The Professor was prototypical in last night’s 7-1 win, going six innings while allowing just four hits without a walk.