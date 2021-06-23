Cancel
POTUS

Billie Eilish apologizes for lip-synching anti-Asian slur in years-old video

By Max Hauptman
Washington Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperstar singer-songwriter Billie Eilish apologized Monday in response to a viral video showing years-old clips of the Grammy winner lip-syncing a racial slur. “There’s a video edit of me going around when i was 13 or 14 where i mouthed a word from a song that at the time i didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the asian community. i am appalled and embarrassed,” Eilish wrote in an apology posted to her Instagram Stories, adding: “nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. and for that i am sorry.”

