Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat firms, rains across Midwest cap gains

Agriculture Online
 14 days ago

CANBERRA, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose 0.5% on Wednesday, although the gains were capped amid expectations that rains across a key growing region were expected to have provided much-needed moisture. FUNDAMENTALS. * * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.5% at...

www.agriculture.com
Jerome Powell
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures slide by daily limit as U.S. crop weather improves

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures sank by the daily, exchange-imposed limit on Tuesday as forecasts for cool, wet weather in U.S. growing areas eased concerns about unfavorable crop conditions. The market pulled back after climbing 12% last week on lower-than-anticipated U.S. plantings estimates from...
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures end sharply lower as drought worries ease

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures tumbled on Tuesday on forecasts for beneficial rains in dry crop-growing areas of North and South Dakota, traders said. * Expectations for wetter weather temporarily eased concerns about the U.S. spring wheat crop suffering from drought. * Analysts expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to rate 19% of the drought-hit spring wheat crop as good to excellent in a weekly crop-progress report, down 1 percentage point from last week, according to a Reuters survey. * Analysts expect the USDA to show the harvest of winter wheat as 47% complete, up from 33% a week earlier. They forecast the USDA will rate 48% of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 26-3/4 cents at $6.26 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 35-1/2 cents lower at $5.83-3/4 a bushel. * MGEX September spring wheat was 45-1/2 cents weaker at $7.93-1/4 and touched a two-week low after setting a contract high last week. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle futures jump as grain costs tumble

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures climbed on Tuesday as a steep slide in grain prices made animal feed costs look cheaper, traders said. Traders are keeping a close eye on the grain markets after supply fears drove prices to eight-year highs during the spring....
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rise 2% on USDA crop condition report

CANBERRA, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose nearly 2% on Wednesday, rebounding from heavy losses in the previous session, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of U.S. crops below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up...
farmforum.net

Market analyst: Rain makes grain

Last week, the grain trade was sharply higher on the bullish USDA acreage report, with soybeans up $1.22 November contract for the week, and $1.30 for July. Corn traded up 60 cents, and spring wheat was 31-39 cents higher in Minneapolis. This week is just the opposite, as rain over...
Posted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after service sector data; Fed minutes eyed

(Updates prices, analyst comment, reverse repo data) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year note poised for its longest streak of daily declines in 16 months as investors look for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path and after data signaled the service sector expanded at a slower pace. A gauge of activity from the Institute for Supply Management on the U.S. services sector, which accounts for about two-thirds of economic activity, showed moderate growth in June, down from the record pace in May. The data comes on the heels of Friday's employment report, which was viewed by many as showing an improving labor market, but not enough to signal an economy that may be prone to overheating. "Seems to have been at least some reaction to the ISM services print showing the Employment sub-index in contractionary territory for the first time since Dec. 2020," said Zachary Griffiths, rates strategist at Wells Fargo. "While employment in contractionary territory could be considered concerning, comments from the release suggest the weakness is driven more by a lack of labor supply, not a lack of demand." Analysts also pointed to volatility in the oil market, where crude had run up in price until faltering on Tuesday after OPEC producers canceled a meeting, China's crackdown on Chinese tech stocks listed in the United States such as Didi Global and position reshuffling after a long holiday weekend as contributing to the drop in yields. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 6.4 basis points to 1.368%. The yield hit a low of 1.352%, its lowest since Feb. 24 and was on track for a sixth straight session of declines. Investors will turn their focus to Wednesday's release of minutes from the Fed's June 15-16 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought. The amount of cash flowing into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase operation edged up to $772.5 billion from the $731.5 billion on Friday, but short of Wednesday's record high $992 billion. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 4.9 basis points to 2.001%, having earlier fallen below the 2% mark for the first time since June 21. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.491%, after closing at 2.502% on Friday, near its highest close in a month. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 114.5 basis points from 119 on Friday. July 6 Tuesday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP1 162-5/32 1-8/32 10YR TNotes SEP1 133-60/256 0-144/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Two-year note 99-207/256 0.2219 -0.016 Three-year note 99-136/256 0.4106 -0.032 Five-year note 100-80/256 0.8109 -0.051 Seven-year note 100-204/256 1.1309 -0.065 10-year note 102-92/256 1.3682 -0.064 30-year bond 108-96/256 2.001 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -23.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 -44.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog and Kate Duguid; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rebound as lower crop rating tempers rain hopes

* Soybeans tumbled nearly 7% in Tuesday grain sell-off * USDA estimates soy crop conditions declined last week * Corn flat after dropping by daily limit on Tuesday * Forecast rain, moderate heat has eased corn yield fears (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed more than 2% on Wednesday, recouping some of their heavy losses a day earlier, as a lower-than-expected U.S. crop rating tempered hopes that forecast rain will improve field conditions. Corn was little changed after tumbling by its daily limit on Tuesday when the outlook for rain and moderate temperatures during the upcoming pollination period sparked selling. Wheat was firm, with a further deterioration in U.S. spring wheat conditions shifting attention back to supply risks. The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 2.4% at $13.35-3/4 a bushel by 1144 GMT, having closed down 6.7% on Tuesday. "I don't see yesterday as a contagion event," said Michael Magdovitz. "Crop conditions continue to decline, particularly in soybeans which are leading the charge today." In a report released after Tuesday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 59% of the U.S. soybean crop good to excellent, down from 60% a week earlier. Analysts on average had expected no change. The greater share of soybean acreage in northerly U.S. states like the Dakotas compared with corn was leaving the oilseed more exposed to persisting drought there, Magdovitz said. The USDA rated 64% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, steady versus the previous week and in line with analyst expectations. Wetter, cooler weather forecast in the week ahead in much of the U.S. Midwest eased supply concerns stoked by a lower than expected government acreage estimate last week. However, falling estimates of Brazil's corn crop after drought and frost damage could make the world market more reliant on favourable U.S. weather. "We remain in the middle of a weather market with all its uncertainties," consultancy Agritel said in a note. CBOT corn futures were flat at $5.39-3/4 a bushel, having closed down by the 40-cent limit, or 6.9%, in the previous session. CBOT wheat added 0.9% to $6.31-3/4 a bushel, having lost about 4% on Tuesday. The USDA rated 16% of the drought-hit U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 20% a week ago and below an average analyst estimate of 19%. Prices at 1144 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 631.75 5.75 0.92 640.50 -1.37 CBOT corn 539.75 0.00 0.00 484.00 11.52 CBOT soy 1335.75 30.75 2.36 1311.00 1.89 Paris wheat Sep 200.25 2.00 1.01 192.50 4.03 Paris maize Jun 237.00 3.50 1.50 219.00 8.22 Paris rape Aug 515.25 9.50 1.88 418.25 23.19 WTI crude oil 74.65 1.28 1.74 48.52 53.85 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -2.32 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Posted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as investors await clues on Fed outlook

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.5% * Canadian 10-year yield hits a 4-1/2-month low at 1.283% TORONTO, July 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and investors turned attention to the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the currency steadying after it hit a two-month low on Tuesday. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, regained some ground after steep losses a day earlier, with support coming from a tight market in the short term after OPEC+ talks collapsed this week without a deal to boost supply. U.S. crude prices rose 0.5% to $73.73 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2442 to the greenback, or 80.37 U.S. cents. On Tuesday, it touched its weakest intraday level since April 23 at 1.2494 before ending down 1%. Investors have been nervous about riskier assets, including commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian dollar, ahead of the release of the Fed's June policy minutes. The minutes will likely show how serious members are about tapering their asset buying and how early interest rate hikes could begin. The Canadian jobs report for June is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Some analysts expect the BoC to cut bond purchases again at next week's interest rate announcement. Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its lowest level since Feb. 24 at 1.283% before recovering slightly to 1.291%, down 2.6 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
wisfarmer.com

Crop conditions vary across the Midwest

If you poll corn and soybean producers across the Corn Belt regarding the condition of the 2021 crop, you will probably get a variety of responses. Much of the central and eastern portions of the region have been getting some adequate rainfall, with some locations having excess amounts. However, many areas in the western and northern Corn Belt continue to deal with intensifying drought conditions.
Posted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar recoups much of its decline as oil climbs

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against greenback * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.6% * Bank of Canada's BOS indicator reaches a record high * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, but clawed back much of its earlier decline as oil prices increased and a survey by the Bank of Canada showed that business sentiment in Canada continues to improve. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2330 to the greenback, or 81.10 U.S. cents, recovering from an intraday low of 1.2371. "The move looks to be connected to the market's response to the OPEC meeting and the crude price rally," said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, rose 1.6% after OPEC+ nations called off talks on output levels, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed. On Friday, the Canadian dollar notched its biggest gain in eight weeks, advancing nearly 1%, after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report suggested space for the Federal Reserve to wait before tightening monetary policy. U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday, observing the Independence Day holiday. Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest level in four weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of June 29, net long positions had increased to 45,801 contracts from 43,225 in the prior week. The Bank of Canada's Business Outlook Survey (BOS) Indicator reached its highest level on record in the second quarter, in part due to base-year effects, but also as positive sentiment became more widespread. The central bank is due to make a policy announcement next week, with some analysts expecting another cut to the pace of bond purchases. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve. The 10-year rose 2.9 basis points to 1.403%, after earlier touching its lowest level since March 3 at 1.358%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Mark Heinrich, William Maclean)
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat export prices fall ahead of new harvest

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week in anticipation of high new harvest volumes and against a backdrop of competition among suppliers, analysts said on Monday. New-crop Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports and for supply in July was $242 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $7 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Another consultancy, Sovecon, recorded a decline of $4.5 to $246 a tonne FOB for the week. Russia's wheat export tax, which Moscow introduced on June 2 and is changing each week, will drop to $41.20 per tonne from July 7, according to data from the agriculture ministry. The low level of the tax is expected to boost Russian exports. "We expect Russian FOB to move slightly lower on the strong competition with other origins and weaker domestic prices," Sovecon said. Yields in Russia's south, where harvesting has started, were close to a record, while in the Volga and Saratov regions they were slightly below average, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 13,175 rbls/t -350 rbls class wheat, ($179) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 40,925 rbls/t -3,750 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 100,000 rbls/t unchanged sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export $1,115/t unchanged sunflower oil (Sovecon) - soybeans 48,800 rbls/t -500 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $571.94/t -$25.66 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.4607 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-10 cents, corn down 4-8 cents , soy down 7-12 cents

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. NOTE: Markets were closed on Monday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. There was no overnight trading session. WHEAT - Down 5 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures led lower by decline in MGEX spring wheat contracts, which are under pressure after the top production state of North Dakota received some much-needed rains. * Seasonal harvest pressure expected to weigh on CBOT soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts but signs of strong global demand limit declines. * Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase a total of about 395,000 tonnes of milling wheat. * Three trading companies are believed to be taking part in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Tuesday. * A group of importers in Thailand has issued an international tender to purchase up to 230,700 tonnes of animal feed wheat. CORN - Down 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Forecasts for cool and wet weather in U.S. Midwest during the next two weeks pressure corn market. The weather outlook, if realized, will ease stress on corn crop just as it passes through its key yield-determining stage of pollination. * Traders say 20-day moving average is critical support point for benchmark December corn futures contract . SOYBEANS - Down 7 to 12 cents per bushel * Weather outlook also weighs on soybeans. Declines kept in check by strength in crude oil market. * Traders watching to see if benchmark November soybean futures contract can hold support at its 40-day moving average. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Posted by
Reuters

Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan ticked higher against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and China's June inflation data before betting on the currency's move. Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer more details on U.S. policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus, while China's consumer inflation data due out on Friday could influence the People's Bank of China stance on tightening monetary policy. Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4695. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as the yuan traded in the "middle of the multi-session range between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar". "Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at 6.4400/500," they recommended in a note. Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private surveys in June showed that the services sector was still expanding, but not as fast. "The weakening price growth in the services industry once again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI, suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary pressures remains on the right track," Song Shanshan, economist for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note. Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end of next year. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142 from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4633 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03% Divergence from 0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.03% Spot change since 2005 28.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6295 -2.54% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
DailyFx

Gold Prices at Two-Week Highs as The US Dollar Falls, Eyeing $1,800

Gold prices are hovering near two-week highs after the US Dollar weakened. Traders are eyeing $1,800 resistance, breaching which may lead to further gains. Minutes from the June FOMC meeting will be in focus this week. Gold - Daily Chart. Gold prices are attempting to breach the $1,800 resistanceduring Tuesday’s...
kscbnews.net

Rains Slow Wheat Harvest

Many Kansas farm families spent the Independence Day weekend in the wheat fields, as warmer temperatures and dry winds allowed them to return to wheat harvest. However, not everyone had the opportunity as a few scattered showers kept some areas too wet to cut. Yields are ranging from 30 to...
Posted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as investors weigh OPEC+ supply talks

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.5% * Canadian 10-year yield eases 2.8 basis points to 1.373% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday for a second day against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices dipped after hitting multi-year highs and the greenback broadly climbed, with the loonie giving back much of Friday's sharp rally. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, pulled back as producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as Russia and others clashed over plans to raise supply to meet rising global demand. U.S. crude prices were down 0.5% at $74.80 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies as disappointing German economic data weighed on the euro. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2390 to the greenback, or 80.71 U.S. cents, after dipping 0.2% on Monday. On Friday, the currency notched its biggest gain in eight weeks, advancing nearly 1%, after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report suggested space for the Federal Reserve to wait before tightening monetary policy. The Fed is due on Wednesday to release the minutes from its June 15-16 policy meeting, while the Canadian jobs report for June is due on Friday. Investors are likely to wait until after the Fed minutes and the Canadian jobs report before making any significant moves in the loonie, strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. The Canadian data could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook, with some analysts expecting the central bank to cut bond purchases again at next week's interest rate announcement. On Monday, a BoC survey showed that business sentiment in Canada continues to improve. Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 2.8 basis points at 1.373%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alison Williams)
Posted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...

