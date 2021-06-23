Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov