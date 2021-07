Hong Kong’s top controversial leader has hit out at the US for its comments condemning the crackdown on Apple Daily executives, by accusing the foreign governments of “beautifying” acts that “endangered national security”.Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor accused the foreign governments of “underplay the significance of breaching” China’s controversial national security law.She denied that the new law was being used as a tool to stifle freedom of expression in Hong Kong while terming Apple Daily’s operations as a violation of the laws, reported South China Morning Post.“Don’t try to underplay the significance of breaching the national...