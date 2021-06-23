Midland Trail's stay in softball tournament cut short

An all night softball tournament going on this weekend unites the fun competition of the sport with the ability to do something good for someone that could really use some extra support. The tournament is taking place at the Ashley Valley Community Park softball fields in Vernal with games starting today at 4pm and the tournament running through the 27th. This year’s recipient is Eric Priebe of Neola who is battling terminal prostate cancer. Eric is a “blue collar boy” who enjoys hunting, fishing, and family time, especially with his three daughters and grandchildren. Tragically, he has been denied certain treatments due to insurance not covering the cost and of course has ongoing medical expenses. The Hit, Run, Score Charity Softball Tournament will welcome all donations this weekend to help out this deserving individual. Visit the ‘Hit, Run, Score for a Cause’ Facebook page for more information.