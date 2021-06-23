Cancel
Midland Trail's stay in softball tournament cut short

By Steve Keenan The Fayette Tribune
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH CHARLESTON — Midland Trail's second-game bid to advance into Day 2 of the 2021 WVSSAC State Softball Tournament in South Charleston benefitted from an early surge. But, the Patriots seemed to lose steam as the game progressed, and Petersburg — fueled by a big five-run fourth inning — built up momentum in the game's latter innings en route to an 11-5 victory which eliminated Midland Trail from the Class A field and ended a fine 20-6 Patriot campaign.

