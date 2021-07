Tuesday night's NBA draft lottery will mean very little for the Los Angeles Lakers, who made the postseason and currently hold the 22nd overall pick. The upcoming offseason, however, is going to mean a lot for Los Angeles. The Lakers fell short of defending their championship by a large margin, bowing out in the first round to the Phoenix Suns. Changes to both the organization and the roster will come, and they could help determine if LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co. are able to return to relevance in the 2021-22 season.