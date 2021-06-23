Phoenix To Weigh Public Benefits Of Tax Breaks To Developers
After providing a controversial tax incentive for 22 projects, Phoenix leaders will take a closer look into how the public benefits. The government property lease excise tax program, often referred to as a GPLET, can be used as an economic development tool. In Phoenix it's mostly been used to get high-rises built downtown. Rather than pay full property taxes, developers pay a much lower excise tax. While GPLETs have long been debated, Phoenix has new council members this year, including Yassamin Ansari whose district includes parts of downtown.kjzz.org