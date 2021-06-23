Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chicago Bulls: 3 trades to get a first round draft pick

By Andrew Miller
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hopes for the Chicago Bulls heading into the night of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery were that this team could get back into the top four to get their first-round pick back. In the trade deadline day deal that got the Bulls star center Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic, the front office had to ship off two first-round draft picks.

pippenainteasy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

104K+
Followers
295K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Gafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls#Draft Picks#Into The Night#The Night Of#The Orlando Magic#The Chicago Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers trade lands Ben Simmons in Chicago

The Philadelphia 76ers finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference this season. They landed the top seed but are one game away from elimination against the Atlanta Hawks. The new regime of Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers made plenty of moves in year one and that can continue this NBA offseason.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Top 12 point guards and scouting reports in 2021 draft

The point guard position is arguably the most important in basketball, as point guards often times carry the burden of creating for their teammates. As the Chicago Bulls were firsthand witnesses to this season, playmaking is absolutely essential for success in the NBA. Whether the Bulls choose to address their point guard problems in the 2021 NBA Draft, free agency, or both, Arturas Karnisovas is surely doing his research on all fronts.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Options for the team with the 38th overall pick

The Chicago Bulls experienced an unfortunate stake in the Draft Lottery last Tuesday, as their first-round No. 8 pick was given to the Orlando Magic. However, there is still light at the end of the tunnel as they do receive the No. 38 pick in the second round, making it very clear that 38 Special is on their side and will bring some good luck in their “Second Chance” (second round) selection in this stacked 2021 NBA Draft.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls are double losers in 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

Tuesday night, the Chicago Bulls found themselves hoping for a bit of luck in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. Entering the lottery, the Bulls had a 20.3% chance to land in the top four picks and a 4.5% chance to come home with the no. 1 overall pick. If the Bulls’ pick landed in the top four, they would get to keep it. If not, it would go to the Orlando Magic by way of the Nikola Vucevic trade.
NBAbleachernation.com

Don’t Forget: The Bulls Will Still be Active on Draft Night with the No. 38 Pick

While Tuesday night’s draft lottery officially ended the Chicago Bulls’ dream of keeping their first-round pick, the 2021 draft preparation will not stop there. The Chicago Bulls will head into July 29th with a second-round pick in their back pocket. We first learned the selection would likely come No. 38-overall back in May, when the league conducted its draft tiebreakers. The Bulls shared the same record with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, eventually ending up in front of both in the draft order. This had no direct impact on the lottery odds, but it did tell us the Bulls would pick after the Pelicans and Kings in the second round due to the order being flipped. However, thanks to the Nikola Mirotic trade in 2018, the Bulls hold a pick swap with the Pelicans, thus stepping into the No. 38 spot while the Pelicans move to No. 40.
NBAPosted by
WGN TV

If the Bulls want a 2021 first round pick, they’ll need some NBA Lottery luck

CHICAGO – No matter what the circumstances, this was going to be a bit of a stressfull night for the Bulls. As the team continues to look to build up their roster, a little luck in the NBA Draft Lottery always helps. That was the case in 2020, when the team moved up to the fourth-overall selection to eventually take forward Patrick Williams.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Front office key after Draft Lottery letdown

There were long odds, but the Chicago Bulls were hoping to jump into the top four picks in Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery. This would’ve allowed them to keep the pick they traded this season, but it wasn’t in the cards. Now there’s a lot of work to do this offseason to improve the roster.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 Teams that could trade for Thaddeus Young

Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young bounced back in a strong way in year number two with the organization. After struggling under former Bulls head coach Jim Boylen, Young completely turned things around in Billy Donovan’s first year leading the team. The veteran forward was utilized correctly under Donovan and it...
NBAbleachernation.com

Chicago Bulls Will Reportedly Workout Two Second-Round Prospects This Week

Last week, we learned that the Chicago Bulls have already spoken with two projected first-round picks: Scottie Barnes and Sharife Cooper. The organization may have seen their first-round pick handed to the Orlando Magic thanks to the Nikola Vucevic trade, but those interviews signal that the organization will continue to do their due diligence across the draft board, and that process looks like it will continue this week.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 speculative trades with OKC for Shai-Gilgeous Alexander

A pretty crazy idea that came about in “The Hoop Collective Podcast” with Tim Bontemps of ESPN in the past week that the Oklahoma City Thunder could consider trading rising star point guard Shai-Gilgeous Alexander in the near future. While that seems a bit far-fetched at the moment, if there is any spec of truth to it, this would be a fantastic way for the Chicago Bulls to solve their point guard problem.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Ranking top 4 options for Orlando Magic with No. 5 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic made back-to-back playoff appearances the last two NBA seasons, but this year, they seemed to take another step back as an organization and enter yet another rebuilding process. This front-office just did not see things trending in a positive direction, so they moved on from Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon at the NBA trade deadline and then they parted ways with Steve Clifford after just three seasons.
NBAbleachernation.com

Tomas Satoransky on the World Stage, the NBA Finals is Set, ESPN Fallout, and Other Bulls Bullets

I hope y’all eat too many hot dogs and drink too many beers!. • When Team USA training camp starts next week, we will have our eyes locked on Zach LaVine. The Chicago Bulls All-Star will get his first opportunity to represent his country on the world’s biggest stage, and he will do it alongside some of the top players in the NBA. However, when the race for gold tips off on July 24th, LaVine may not be the only familiar face Bulls fans see. Tomas Satoransky is currently playing in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament with his home country of the Czech Republic. On Saturday night, he single-handedly sent his team into the Finals with a clutch elbow jumper with only 1.8 seconds left on the clock in overtime. ICYMI: We shared the clip below.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 wild trade packages for Damian Lillard

The Chicago Bulls could solve their point guard situation with one of the best in the business if Damian Lillard becomes available on the trade market. Sources told Yahoo sports that Lillard could seek a trade due to concerns on whether or not the Trail Blazers can build a championship team. It is also because the Blazers’ organization neglected Lillard’s suggestions for the new head coach position. Should the Bulls go for a trade like this? Absolutely.
NBAbleachernation.com

LaVine vs. Sato in Tokyo, the Unpredictable NBA, Finals Talk, and Other Bulls Bullets

I have two thoughts on Fourth of July firework shows that I simply need to get off my chest:. (1) The amount of people who fail to recognize the show is not over after that first 10-second gap between fireworks is shocking. We do this everything year, people. That one singular smile face firework was not the end. Trust me, you will know when it’s over.
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Bulls Land Starting PG in Insider's 3-Team Trade Proposal

Few things are more certain than the Chicago Bulls need to bring in a point guard this summer, with Coby White recently injured and Tomas Satoransky the only other option. Devon Dotson will be entering his second year after very limited playing time in his first, and Ryan Arcidiacano has a $3-million team option that has yet to be exercised or declined.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Bulls Rumors: Idea pitched of Derrick Rose returning to Chicago

Once the NBA Finals conclude between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks later this month, it is likely time that Bulls rumors will start running rampant once again. With the Chicago Bulls season coming to an end without postseason qualification, the playoff drought extended to four years. First-year head coach...

Comments / 0

Community Policy