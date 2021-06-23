How America's Got Talent's Singing Dog Convinced Me The Auditions Stage Is The Best Part Of The Show

Dokteuk Crew is the latest dance act appearing on America’s Got Talent this Tuesday, and they’re different from any other you’ve seen. Take, for starters, the style of their movement. They claim that anime is a big inspiration for a lot of their routines, and you can see some of that in their storytelling, costuming, and style. There’s a real sense of fun and adventure to what they do, and we get the sense that this Blackpink-set routine is just scratching the surface of what they can do. Their moves are slick, but what’s even more impressive than that is the timing of them. They are extremely precise with everything they do — this sort of dance is tough, since one mistake will stick out like a sore thumb.