How America's Got Talent's Singing Dog Convinced Me The Auditions Stage Is The Best Part Of The Show
Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of America's Got Talent Season 16 on NBC. The auditions stage of America's Got Talent Season 16 continued on June 22 with an episode packed with talented acts that resulted in several unanimous votes yes from the judges, one golden buzzer from Sofia Vergara, and one singing dog named Casper with his human partner Pam Quinn. Pam and Casper performed pretty early in the night, but by the time they scored a yes from each and every one of the judges, I was convinced that the auditions stage is the best part of AGT.www.cinemablend.com