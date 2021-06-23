Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Loki: Tara Strong Describes Audition Process for Miss Minutes

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki has arrived on Disney+ and with it, a wide cast of supporting characters that have become favorites with millions of Marvel Studios fans around the world. You have human characters like Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), then you have animated characters like Miss Minutes, voiced by the legendary Tara Strong. Even though Strong herself is one of the biggest names in animation, the actor mentioned in one recent interview she was still required to audition for the House of Ideas.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Tara Strong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loki#The House Of Ideas#Powerpuff Girls#Thr#A I#Dl#Hiddleston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Tara Strong

‘Loki’ Star Tara Strong on Miss Minutes’ Future: “There’s Much More to Be Revealed”. Despite nearly 600 voice roles in her prolific voiceover career, Loki star Tara Strong still had to audition for her fan-favorite character Miss Minutes. Strong was initially tasked with bringing…
TV & VideosCNET

Loki's Miss Minutes says she could have sounded like Siri but went Southern instead

Even though actor Tara Strong's name features prominently in the credits of Marvel Cinematic Universe show Loki, it might not immediately ring a bell. However, you've almost certainly heard her bring boundless energy to countless shows and games in voice roles as varied as Bubbles in Powerpuff Girls, Harley Quinn in several Batman: Arkham games, My Little Pony's Twilight Sparkle and Presidentress in Rick & Morty.
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

Loki: Marvel Fan Theory About Miss Minutes' Thor Connection Goes Viral On TikTok

Marvel's Loki has introduced us to the Time Variance Authority that polices divergent timelines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - including the TVA's animated mascot, Miss Minutes. However, one Marvel fan was taking a look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga, and noticed something startling: a character who looks conspicuously like Miss Minutes has actually shown up in the MCU before! Natalie Portman's Jane Foster is scene wearing a tee-shirt with a cartoon sun character on it - a character who looks just like Miss Minutes. When the fan posted a video about it to TikTok, the Loki - Thor connection quickly went viral!
MoviesComicBook

Loki: Miss Minutes Voice Actress Addresses Comparisons to Jurassic Park's Mr. DNA

Miss Minutes, the animated avatar of the Time Variance Authority on Disney+'s Loki, seems to many fans to be directly inspired by Mr. DNA from Jurassic Park. The one person who didn't notice it right away, ironically, is Tara Strong, the legendary voice actress who gives life to the character. You might think, given how quickly the fans latched onto that connection, that it was pretty transparent. Not for Strong, though, who didn't pick up on it until she heard someone else actually talking about it directly. Of course, it's not always that straightforward when you're looking at something on a page. Still, it's a fun thing to know that she kind of learned it alongside everyone else.
TV & VideosInside the Magic

Fan Makes Marvelous ‘Loki’ Miss Minutes Clock (& It Works!)

Sometimes when a show like Marvel’s Loki releases, there simply isn’t enough merch to go around. In an effort to keep toy manufacturers like Funko or LEGO from leaking key plot details, there can be a huge delay in getting merchandise for new characters — this famously happened with The Mandalorian‘s Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”).
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Is Adding 16 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

It’s a whopper of a week when it comes to new arrivals on Disney Plus. The Mouse House’s streaming service is offering up 16 fresh titles, including the premiere of a brand-new Pixar series and the movie that Marvel fans have been waiting well over a year for. This week...
MoviesComicBook

Blade Star Trashes Black Widow Movie, Says It "Looks Like Garbage"

One of the stars of Blade thinks Black Widow “looks like garbage.” Stephen Dorff played Deacon Frost in the 1998 mega-hit, and he’s not too big of a fan of the latest MCU project. In an interview with The Independent, the actor did not mince words when asked about the state of Hollywood at the moment. Dorff had some scalding takes on the Oscars this year, calling it “the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen.” (While some would agree with that assessment, it is wild to see an actor take such candid aim at his contemporaries and the larger mechanisms of the business.) But, when the MCU’s next movie came up, he could hardly contain his contempt. The reviews for Black Widow have been positive so far, but the actor isn’t even going to give it that chance because of what he saw from the trailers.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Owen Wilson dives into the big twists from Loki episode 4

The world of the TVA in Loki is crumbling, and the titular character isn’t the only one rocked by the budding multiverse. Owen Wilson’s Mobius had a wild fourth episode of the Disney+ series, and Wilson has opened up about it in a new interview. Speaking with Marvel.com, Willson talked...
TV & VideosEW.com

Several Loki cast members had no idea what they were auditioning for

Loki may be principally about the titular god, but Tom Hiddleston can't play every single role. Now that we're four episodes in, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe show on Disney+ has built up quite a supporting cast. There's Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) of course, but also Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), and the holographic Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), to name a few. Yet it's become clear that many of these actors had no idea that they were even auditioning for Loki.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki's Sophia Di Martino Reveals Favorite Marvel Fan Theory About Sylvie and the Postman

Wait a minute, Mister Postman: Loki star Sophia Di Martino says a sarcastic quip in Loki sparked her favorite fan theory from the Marvel Studios original series. In Episode 3, "Lamentis," Sylvie (Di Martino) and Variant Loki (Tom Hiddleston) are fugitives from the Time Variance Authority taking refuge aboard a train on the about-to-be-destroyed planet Lamentis-I. When Loki asks his female variant if there's a "lucky beau" waiting at the end of her crusade against the TVA, a sarcastic Sylvie quips that she's "managed to maintain quite a serious long-distance relationship with a postman whilst running across time, from one apocalypse to another."
TV & VideosComicBook

Megan Fox Would Like to See Jennifer's Body as a TV Series

While the film wasn't originally a major success, the decade since the debut of Jennifer's Body has earned the horror film a passionate following, with star Megan Fox recently confirming her excitement at potentially seeing the concept continued in a TV series. As if stars Fox and Amanda Seyfried didn't earn enough success in the following years, writer Diablo Cody and director Karyn Kusama have also earned acclaim in their own right, so while members of the cast and crew have reflected fondly on the endeavor, it's unknown if any member of the original production would be able to return to the franchise.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Trailer Officially Released By Netflix

Following Fear Street Part 1: 1994's debut on Friday, Netflix has released the trailer for Fear Street Part 2: 1978, the second part of the trilogy based on R.L. Stine's Fear Street series of teen horror novels. In this middle chapter, "School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Leigh Janiak directed the film and co-wrote Zak Olkewikz, based on an original story they conceived with Phil Graziadei. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 stars Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, and Gillian Jacobs. You can see the trailer below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy