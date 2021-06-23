Loki: Tara Strong Describes Audition Process for Miss Minutes
Loki has arrived on Disney+ and with it, a wide cast of supporting characters that have become favorites with millions of Marvel Studios fans around the world. You have human characters like Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), then you have animated characters like Miss Minutes, voiced by the legendary Tara Strong. Even though Strong herself is one of the biggest names in animation, the actor mentioned in one recent interview she was still required to audition for the House of Ideas.comicbook.com