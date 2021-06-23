Blackstone Buys Home Partners of America For $6B To Reenter The Real Estate Market
Real estate is a hot commodity these days, as consumers nationwide find themselves drawn into bidding wars that are pushing the price of limited single-family housing inventory ever higher. Betting that the market will continue on that hallowed hot streak, Blackstone Group Inc. announced today (June 22) that it has agreed to buy Home Partners of America, a company that buys distressed single-family homes, restores them and then rents them out again to tenants. The price of that deal will be $6 billion and is expected to close later this year.www.pymnts.com