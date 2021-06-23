Blackstone Buys Home Partners of America For $6B To Reenter The Real Estate Market

In this week’s edition of The Even Better Western Mass Podcast, Dave Madsen examines the soaring housing market in Western Massachusetts. The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley numbers from the spring found the median sale price of single-family homes across Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties was up nearly 17 percent from $224,700 in March 2020 to $262,250 in March 2021. Sales volume rose 3.5%, from year to year and it’s showing no signs of letting up. Dave’s guest this week is Bob Canon, the president of Canon Real Estate in Easthampton. Bob has been a realtor for more than 40 years, opening his own agency in 1983. Bob offers some advice for those of you who are in the market to buy and those of you looking to sell.