Council Member Bob Holden Poised to Win Re-election

Council Member Robert Holden (NYC Council via Flickr)

Council Member Robert Holden is poised to win a second term after beating a spirited challenge from local progressive Juan Ardila.

Holden earned more than 55 percent of in-person votes, while Juan Ardila received just over 44 percent in the Democratic primary race, according to unofficial Election Night results.

Holden will likely hold onto his seat representing Ridgewood, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Woodhaven and Woodside because he garnered a majority — more than 50 percent — of first-choice votes in the two-person race with nearly 94 percent of scanners reported.

His probable win is a blow to progressives who worked hard to defeat him. His critics argue that he is too conservative for the district.

Holden, who views himself as a moderate Democrat, has earned the support of many voters in the district by frequently voicing his opposition to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

He has been critical of the mayor in terms of public safety and the shelter system — and was a constant critic of former Education Chancellor Richard Carranza whom he deemed as racially divisive. In addition, Holden has stood firmly behind the NYPD.

Many well-known Democrats backed Ardila as they wanted to see Holden knocked out of office.

Juan Ardila (juanforthepeople.com)

Ardila earned the support of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards; State Senators Jessica Ramos and Michael Gianaris; Assembly Members Ron Kim and Catalina Cruz; Public Advocate Jumaane Williams; Council Members Jimmy Van Bramer, Brad Lander and Antonio Reynoso and former Council Member Costa Constantinides.

He was also endorsed by the Working Families Party and powerful unions like 32BJ, 1199 SEIU and Hotel Trades Council.

Holden, however, had the backing of State Senators Leroy Comrie and Joe Addabbo; Council Members Peter Koo, Fernando Cabrera, Mark Gjonaj, Kalman Yeger, I. Daneek Miller and Karen Koslowitz and Assembly Member Catherine Nolan.

He also earned more than 40 labor union endorsements — including from the United Federation of Teachers and the NYPD Police Benevolent Association.

Holden was first elected to represent District 30 in 2017, by running on the Republican and Reform lines against incumbent Elizabeth Crowley in the general election. He had lost to Crowley in the Democratic primary earlier the same year.

The Board of Elections is not expected to certify the results for the elections until the week of July 12 or later to allow time for absentee ballots to come in.

Holden will also need to win a general election in November to secure a second term.