In a Growing Campaign to Criminalize Widespread Environmental Destruction, Legal Experts Define a New Global Crime: ‘Ecocide’
This article was published in partnership with NBC News. It is part of "The Fifth Crime," a series on ecocide. A panel of 12 legal experts from around the world on Tuesday released a proposed definition for a new international crime called "ecocide" covering "severe" and "widespread or long-term environmental damage" that would be prosecuted before the International Criminal Court in the Hague, alongside genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes of aggression.