Vanessa Bryant Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company

By Timothy Rapp, @TRappaRT
Bleacher Report
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Bryant has settled her lawsuit against helicopter company Island Express, according to TMZ Sports. Per that report, "Vanessa sued Island Express back in February 2020, blaming the helicopter company for the fatal crash that killed her husband and daughter. In her suit, Vanessa claimed the weather conditions—an extremely low, blinding fog—were not conducive to flying... and she claimed the pilot, Ara George Zobayan, failed to properly assess and monitor the weather before takeoff and during flight."

