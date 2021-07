It is probably safe to say that National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman was not thinking of the Uighurs or China’s human rights record when he said the NHL might not be able to supply players for the hockey tournament during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. NHL players want to participate but just showing up and playing is not that simple. It is always about money and Bettman, the NHL, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the International Olympic Committee know that. The continuing COVID-19 pandemic is also a massive concern because the virus has not magically disappeared.