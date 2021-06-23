Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Where Experts Predict Top 2021 NBA Draft Prospects Are Headed Post-Lottery

By Joe Tansey, JTansey90
Bleacher Report
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons won the right to select Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The Pistons were one of three franchises that entered the draft lottery Tuesday with the highest probability of landing the top selection. Detroit will be followed by the Houston...

bleacherreport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Andre Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Detroit Pistons#The Houston Rockets#Espn#Usc#Gonzaga#G League#Sb Nation#Athletic#The Oklahoma State Guard#The G League Ignite#Cavs#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Orlando Magic#The Chicago Bulls#The Golden State Warriors#Nos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
News Break
NCAA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBABleacher Report

NBA Draft 2021: Updated Prospect Big Board Heading into Scouting Combine

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft via the draft lottery. And there shouldn't be much suspense regarding who they're going to take with that selection. Cade Cunningham, a 6'8" guard who excelled in his lone season at Oklahoma State,...
NBABleacher Report

Projecting Where Cade Cunningham Will Be Selected After 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

The Detroit Pistons won two things during Tuesday's NBA draft lottery. The right to pick first in the upcoming draft. And the right to pick Cade Cunningham. The thought here is the Oklahoma State guard will go No. 1 overall when the 2021 draft arrives on July 29. After all, the 6'8" playmaker fits the bill as someone who can develop into a franchise cornerstone for years to come at the NBA level with his ability to score, defend, hit from the outside and facilitate for others.
NBANew York Post

Cade Cunningham and the top prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft

The future of the NBA’s worst teams was decided on Tuesday night at the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. The Pistons secured the first overall pick in the upcoming draft, which will be held on July 29, following an Eastern Conference-worst 20-52 season. The Rockets secured the second pick, followed by the Cavaliers, Raptors and Magic rounding out the top five.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Post-2021 Lottery Draft Buzz on Cade Cunningham, Warriors and More

Numerous teams had plenty to gain and plenty to lose on Tuesday night. The 2021 NBA draft lottery offered some interesting scenarios for multiple clubs. Teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic had the chance to land multiple top picks, while the Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves all stood to lose their first-round choices.
NBAelitesportsny.com

2021 NBA Draft: ESNY’s Post-Lottery 1st Round Mock Draft

With the lottery come and gone, the 2021 NBA Draft order is set. We take a look at things with our latest mock draft. What team won the lottery never really mattered. Cade Cunningham is the clear-cut No. 1 prospect in this draft and he would make a great fit on any team. Nothing changes.
NBACBS Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green are top three picks after lottery

The last time the Detroit Pistons held a top-five pick in the NBA Draft, they selected Darko Miličić at No. 2 overall in 2003. The time before that, they selected Grant Hill with the fourth overall pick in 1994. So it's fair given the lack of recent draft credentials and the small sample of hit-or-miss history if you're skeptical that Detroit winning Tuesday night's lottery portends future franchise success. I get that.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs Draft: If Evan Mobley is pick at #3, he should come off bench

With the 2021 NBA Draft now officially under a month away, it’s time to start talking about the Cleveland Cavaliers pick at number three. Cleveland got lucky and landed the third overall pick in the draft. Pundits throughout the NBA have been quietly saying this is the best rookie class in a while. Cade Cunningham, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy, is the overwhelming favorite to go to the Detroit Pistons with the number one pick. After that, all the dominoes begin to fall, beginning with the Houston Rockets at second overall.
NBAspacecityscoop.com

Houston Rockets: 3 reasons to select Jalen Suggs in the NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets need to think long and hard about who they select with the number two pick in the 2021 NBA draft. After losing the most games in the league last season, it is imperative they find a franchise player with the selection. The Rockets have a small but...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Taking an updated look at the 2021 NBA mock draft

Most of the "will he stay or will he go" decisions have come and gone, and the NBA Draft's lottery has largely hammered in the picking order for the 2021 draft. This appears to be a strong draft, particularly at the top, where teams picking in the high lottery appear to have a much better chance of landing a star player than they did in last year's relatively weak crop.
NBAsportstalkline.com

The Unnamed Sports Shows NBA Draft Lottery Mock Top 10

Today on The Unnamed Sports Show your host Joshua Griffith goes over the #NBA Draft Lottery and who could land with what team after the lottery balls have settled. The Detriot Pistons landed the first overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Will they take Cade Cunningham? They better!. The Toronto...
NBAAt The Hive

NBA Mock Draft 2021, version 2.0

We’re going to a full first round this week, plus the 56th and 57th picks for our beloved Charlotte Hornets. The 2021 NBA Draft is now just 25 days away, and the rumors are slowly heating up. Over the past week, the Hornets have had quite a few prospects come...
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

We are in the home stretch. The 2021 NBA Draft is just weeks away and the prospects have already gone through the combine and team visits are just around the corner. Prospects are moving up and down the board, including some changes in the top 5. This is an incredibly strong draft, especially at the top, but there is depth and talent deep into the second round.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

20 NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

The NBA offseason is fast approaching, and there have been rumors swirling around about the top players in the league. This year's playoffs opened a lot of eyes to the quality of teams around the league and improvements are needed in both conferences. The first major move made this offseason was the deal sending Kemba Walker (plus a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy