Column: Nassib's video shatters decades-old sports barrier

By JIM LITKE AP Sports Columnist
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll it took was an Instagram post. In a 59-second video Monday, Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active player in the NFL’s 101-year history to publicly declare he is gay and in the bargain, burst through a barrier that went unchallenged for decades. The end wasn’t accompanied by a bang or a whimper, but rather a cheerful, matter-of-fact announcement that he hoped would make life easier for other players, but especially kids, wrestling with the same decision.

