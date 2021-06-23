Cancel
Vanessa Bryant & Relatives Of Helicopter Crash Victims Reach Settlement In Lawsuit

Cover picture for the articleThere will certainly be more shared about this story in the coming days, but it's being reported that a settlement has been reached in the helicopter case that involved Kobe Bryant, his teen daughter Gianna, and seven others. In January 2020, nine people lost their lives after the helicopter tragically crashed in California, and later, a lawsuit was launched by Vanessa Bryant and several others representing the deceased.

