Houston Rockets land 2nd pick in NBA Draft Lottery

cbs19.tv
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — It was a big night for the Houston Rockets and their fans as they secured the second pick in the NBA Draft during Tuesday night's draft lottery. The Rockets (17-55) finished with the worst record in the league last season. They were represented Tuesday night by two-time NBA Champion and Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon.

